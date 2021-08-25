PLEASANT LAKE — As a sixth grader at Angola Middle School, Izaiah Steury decided quit the soccer team because, he said, “I hated running.”
Staying true to the ever-changing uncertain mind of an adolescent, Izaiah decided to join the cross country team instead, a decision that would take him places even his dreams couldn’t have imagined.
“I tried other sports and I wasn’t that good so I didn’t think running would really do anything,” Izaiah said.
He couldn’t have been more wrong.
Following in the steps of “Forrest Gump,” Izaiah quickly learned that he can run like the wind blows.
He proved that to the entire state of Indiana last October. And now his hometown of Pleasant Lake is celebrating his success for all who enter the community to see.
It all starts back in October at the state meet in Terre Haute, at least this most recent chapter.
Positioning his feet on the mark of the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Championship course, the 19-year-old high school senior from Pleasant Lake, then a junior at Angola High School, started the 2020 IHSAA State Finals boys cross country meet an undefeated runner and finished the meet a State Champion with a time of 15 minutes, 23.7 seconds.
“I never thought I would be here running this amazing time,” Izaiah said. “I’m blessed.”
After the race, Angola High School Cross County coach Brad Peterson, said, “He’s such a coachable kid. Nobody works harder than him. He’s a great, humble kid, so I couldn’t be prouder.”
Proud is also the word Izaiah’s parents, Tammy and Leroy Steury, and members of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club used to describe their feelings toward Izaiah’s accomplishment.
Dave Brockett, president of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, along with fellow club members Ralph Kugler, Ed Wise and Jerry Walker, decided to put that pride on display for anyone entering Pleasant Lake to see.
Just before the Steury family’s business, Steury Builders, on northbound Old U.S. Highway 27, a new sign hangs below the welcome to Pleasant Lake sign.
Created by Aardvark Sign Co. in Angola, donning the Lions Club logo, the new sign reads: “Pleasant Lake home of Izaiah Steury Indiana Cross Country Champion 2020.”
“We want to thank the Pleasant Lake Lions Club for putting the signs up honoring Izaiah,” Tammy said. “The outpouring of support from the community and the thoughtfulness of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club has deeply touched our family.”
Adopted by Tammy and Leroy in 2013, Tammy said the family is “so blessed that God chose us to be his forever family. The challenges he faced at a very young age gave him strength and determination that has carried over in all aspects of his life, including his running career.”
“We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see what his future holds because we know that he will do great things,” she added.
After graduation Izaiah wants to study business management and is considering Notre Dame College in Ohio, Grand Valley State University in Michigan along with several others.
Whenever the end of his running career comes, Izaiah said he plans to run his own business one day.
