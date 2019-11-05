HAMILTON — Just a couple days before Veterans Day, a new venture in town will be hosting a running race that will benefit veterans.
Double H Farms, a new operation by Justin and Hester Stouder, will be holding a road race at their facility that formerly was Hog Hill.
The race is being billed as the $1,000 Dash for the prize money being awarded.
The race will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The race course will be two-thirds of a mile long and is being billed as a hill run, which is well suited to this hilly property that used to hold a number of events over the years, from biker rallies to town celebrations, including the annual fireworks show during the town’s Fourth of July celebration.
The race costs $25 for race-day registration. Preregistration has closed.
What could be a big draw for runners is the prize money being offered. The first-place finisher will be awarded $700. Second will receive $200 and $100 goes to third.
There will also be a drawing for $50 that will go to a randomly selected race bib number.
Half of the proceeds from the race will go to local veterans, the race flyer said.
Double H Farms is located at 7100 S. S.R. 1, Hamilton. Double H — the Stouders — recently purchased the property. The Stouders are business owners in Hamilton, including Stouder Services, run by Justin Stouder. Hester Stouder is also the Hamilton clerk-treasurer.
Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on the runners.
A tour of the property will be available along with hearing about what else it to come, said information on Double H Farms’ Facebook page. Information about the property and the Stouders’ plans for it will be shared during Saturday’s event.
