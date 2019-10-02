ANGOLA — The Gordon Lightfoot concert originally scheduled for September at Trine University has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
The concert will be held in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the new date range in price from $45-$70 and are available at trine.edu/furth. Tickets purchased for the the original date will be honored.
After celebrating his 80th birthday last November, the legendary artist, known for hits such as "Early Morning Rain," "If You Could Read My Mind," "Carefree Highway," "Sundown," "(That's What You Get) For Lovin' Me," "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People," embarked on a cross-country USA tour entitled "Gordon Lightfoot: 80 Years Strong." Lightfoot had suffered an injury working out in his gym and was forced to postpone or cancel multiple tour dates over the summer and fall.
For more information on Gordon Lightfoot and other concerts at Trine University, visit trine.edu/furth.
