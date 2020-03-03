Four people arrested
by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ahlon C. Edwards, 30, of the 100 block of Shinnecock Avenue, Mastic, New York, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jonathan Garrison, 20, of the 700 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at Calvary Lane and Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Robert D. Taylor Jr., 45, of the 100 block of East Southern Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
