ANGOLA — The lake life aesthetic and fashion is all the rage in Steuben County, as it should be in the home of more than 101 lakes.
The Boathouse Boutique is a premier destination for lake-goers and sells just about everything under the sun. Expanding to a third location on May 13, the business has now reached Lake James and Jimmerson Lake at the Four Corners.
Opening a store at the “lake corner of the county,” as owner Alivia Colclasure puts it, was a dream opportunity. From clothing and jewelry to signs, maps, beach bags and more, the local business has continued to foster a love for the county’s vibrant water scene.
Celebrating six years in the community, the Boathouse Boutique began seasonally at Clear Lake.
“I did two summers there (Clear Lake),” said Colclasure. “It went really well and by the second summer, I had graduated college and I was looking for a full-time job. I made the decision to pursue this full-time.”
Although the current Clear Lake location isn’t the original, Colclasure explained she moved into a larger space when she decided to continue with her business. As clientele and inventory grew, the owner sought out a storefront for lease at Lake Gage.
“That was exactly what I was looking for, (it had) much more space,” Colclasure said.
She was then contacted by Scott and Brie Marker, new owners of KW Anchor Realty, regarding a chance to help revitalize the area. Agreeing immediately, her business now sits on two of the county’s most prominent lakes.
Each Boathouse Boutique location caters to area residents, but also has its own unique gems. At Clear Lake, the business carries merchandise for Clear Lake, Little Long Lake and Coldwater Lake.
For Lake Gage, items are centered around Lake Gage, Barton Lake, Crooked Lake, Lake George and Lake Pleasant. The newest location offers inventory for Lake James, Jimmerson Lake, Snow Lake, Crooked Lake, Big and Little Otter Lake, Big Turkey Lake and Hamilton Lake.
“I do carry a couple of different brands and my Clear Lake location has more than doubled its boutique clothing,” Colclasure said. “Lake James has the biggest mix of things.”
Along with the physical expansion, the Boathouse Boutique has also continued to branch out with its inventory.
The local business’s virtual presence is also getting an update. When Colclasure switched point of sale systems, she needed to do a website move. Although the site is still under maintenance, the owner explained that foot traffic is their primary source of sales during the summer months.
She added that the website would be up and running before Labor Day weekend. Rather than viewing the online move as a setback, Colclasure sees it as an opportunity to make the virtual experience simpler.
Even though the warm weather attracts the most crowds, Colclasure assures that the Boathouse Boutique is open year round, except for the month of January.
Also located at 8775E and 700N, Fremont, near Clear Lake, and 4370N and 700W near Lake Gage, current hours for each store can be found on their website at boathouseboutique.square.site.
