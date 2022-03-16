ANGOLA — A Hamilton man has been charged with Level 4 and Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Michael A. Maxwell, 58, was arrested on warrants out of Steuben Circuit Court on Tuesday. He was arraigned on Wednesday by Magistrate James Burns.
Maxwell was arrested after an investigation was conducted by Hamilton Police Department Sgt. Thomas Frederick, following up on initial information it had received from the Steuben County office of the Department of Child Services.
Maxwell allegedly masturbated with and shared mutual oral sex with a boy, now age 16, court records said.
The incidents allegedly began around Aug. 7, 2020. After a couple week’s break, the encounters where the two would fondle each other and have oral sex with one another continued every other weekend until around the holidays of 2021.
Eventually the mother of the teen learned of the encounters and took the boy to a children’s center in Fort Wayne, where he was interviewed about the incidents.
The Department of Child Services was brought in and the matter was reported to the Hamilton Police Department, court records said.
During an interview with police Maxwell said the incidents were limited to the boy initiating sexual contact with him and denied reciprocating, though he did admit to kissing encounters, court records said.
Maxwell said the boy reached out to him while exploring his own sexuality and that he allowed the encounters to continue because he just thought it was a phase the boy was going through, court records said.
Later during the interview with Frederick, Maxwell did admit that the encounters were wrong, court records said.
If found guilty, Maxwell faces between 2-12 years in prison for the Level 4 felony and between 1-6 years for the Level 5 felony.
During his initial hearing, Maxwell told Burns he planned to hire his own attorney. His bail was set at $10,000. If Maxwell does post bond, he is to have no contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.