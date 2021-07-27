ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has announced a new partnership with the YMCA of Steuben County in order to provide a preschool and kindergarten summer program.
Sarah Funkhouser at the YMCA is leading the effort to hire staff for and design the summer program that will be available to the children of MSD’s new Early Learning Center for children ages 3-6 and other children in Steuben County starting in the summer of 2022. The center is a Montessori-style preschool.
The new program will be housed at Carlin Park Elementary School and will provide summer programming that the YMCA is known for.
Both the Early Learning Center and the YMCA are completing the licensing process to become voucher-approved to assist families who have a financial need.
Parents can pre-register their children for the Early Learning Center program, which runs during the school year, on the MSD website.
Once pre-registered, families will be contacted to bring in their children’s required documents and complete the enrollment process. Information is at https://bit.ly/2UYdP8B.
For more information, contact Schauna Relue, director of curriculum and instruction at MSD of Steuben County, or Sarah Funkhouser at the YMCA.
