STEUBEN COUNTY — The community pool at the YMCA of Steuben County ‘s Aquatic Center reopened Tuesday with some new additions, thanks to community and member donations.
Doubling as a swim meet location for both the YMCA year round competitive swim team, Wavemakers, and the Angola High School swim team, YMCA CEO Sarah Funkhouser said the majority of renovation funds were provided by each team.
“We had these donors and others who saw a need so it was because of our community supporting us that we’ve really been able to focus on making sure the building’s going to be good for another 20 years,” she said. “Angola High School purchased the new starting blocks and the Wavemkers provided funding for the storage room and swim competition platform.”
After the first 20 years as Steuben County’s only aquatic center with upward of 4,000 members swimming in the pool throughout the year, Funkhouser said the deck started peeling apart in various spots and needed to be replaced.
“The teams needed new starting blocks so we knew we had to do that as a package deal because you couldn’t do one without the other,” said Funkhouser. “The storage room and judge’s platform will also help them during meets.”
All renovations have been completed, Funkhouser said, with the exception of the starting blocks, which are scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks.
Funkhouser said donations also allowed the YMCA to purchase a new scoreboard and swim meet timing equipment last year.
“Little by little we’re just getting things done because, you know, it seems everything has like a 20-year lifespan before falling apart and it’s been 20 years,” Funkhouser said.
With additional repair work coming due, Funkhouser said phase two of the renovation process, a pool liner, comes with a hefty $55,000 price tag. Donations are still needed.
For more information, including pool hours, visit Ymcasteuben.org or call 668-3607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.