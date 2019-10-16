ANGOLA — The Trine University Drama Club has announced the cast for its upcoming production of "The Importance of Being Earnest."
The play will be performed Nov. 14-15 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. Performances are free, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cast members include:
Blake Williams of Elkhart, a freshman communication major, as Algy/Algernon.
Jaden Hyre of Fremont, a sophomore who has not declared a major, as Jack/Earnest.
Cyrus Colyer of Coldwater, Michigan, a graduate student in business administration, as Lane.
Sally Mullins of Attica, a freshman English education major, as Lady Bracknell.
Kaitlyn Lee of San Diego, California, a sophomore English and communication major, as Gwendoline.
Alexis Koshenina of Remington, a sophomore forensic science and biology major, as Miss Prism.
Beatrice Snavely of North Manchester, a sophomore psychology major, as Cecily.
Felix Goetschius-Adam, community member, as Merriman.
Seth Cole of Davison, Michigan, a senior mechanical engineering major, as Chasuble.
Mandi Farmer of Parker City, a freshman mechanical engineering major, as Servant.
Technical/Crew include:
Ivy Rubel of Bradner, Ohio, a junior design engineering technology major, as assistant/student director.
Adam Goyetche of Angola, a sophomore computer engineering major, as technical director.
Colyer, stage manager.
Amelia Mills of Indianapolis, a freshman English major, house manager.
The play is directed by Byron Bond, Drama Club advisor and professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication.
"The Importance of Being Earnest" is one of Oscar Wilde's best-loved classics. From the first cucumber sandwich on, the play winds through double identities, confused marriage proposal, and comic ironies. Jack's double life catches up with him as all problems are resolved in extremely charming and unexpected ways. Both Jack and his friend, Algernon discover the importance of being Earnest while courting the beautiful Cecily and the socially aware Gwendoline. This play, with its double meanings, delightful use of language and interesting characters, will delight audiences who can recognize that trivial things might be treated seriously and serious things might be treated with humor and triviality.
For more information, contact Bond at bondb@trine.edu.
"The Importance of Being Earnest" is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Co. of Woodstock, Illinois.
