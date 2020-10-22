Woman arrested by Angola Police officer
ANGOLA — Melissa K. Parsons, 42, of the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood, Ohio, was arrested on Tuesday by an Angola Police Department officer in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street on felony charges of theft, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
She was lodged in the Steuben County Jail and an initial hearing was held on Wednesday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court. Additional hearings will be scheduled in Steuben Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.