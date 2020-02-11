ANGOLA — Steuben County’s deputy prosecutors were granted raises by the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
Working with a rare five-member board instead of the usual seven due to absences of Council President Rick Shipe and Council Member Dan Caruso, the council passed pay increases for Ryan Frey and David Brown.
Brown will receive a raise of $4,500 and Frey $5,400 to bring them both to $70,000 annually.
“It’s just a matter of keeping up,” Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said. “I need to keep up on my end.”
Musser said he needed to be competitive with neighboring counties, and that his two deputies were worth paying more.
He said both sought out positions in Steuben County after having worked in larger counties, including Marion and Allen.
“If they weren’t exceptional I’d be looking for someone else,” Musser said.
Musser said while both can handle the numerous varieties of cases that cross the prosecutor’s office’s door, they have become excellent in certain niches of the office. Brown specializes in child support and juvenile matters while Frey’s specialty is domestic cases.
“We have a pretty good team,” Musser said.
Some counties continue to operate with part-time deputies who also manage to have private practices.
“These gentlemen are full time with us,” asked Councilwoman Linda Hansen.
“Yes they are,” Musser replied.
As full-time deputies, they are not allowed to have private practices.
Musser said the deputies are to be praised for doing public work, as opposed to private practice where they have the ability to earn much more money.
In another personnel matter, the Council approved a change in the job description of the Steuben County Highway Department superintendent.
The superintendent will now answer directly to the highway engineer and not the Board of Commissioners.
“This is more of an effort to streamline communication,” Human Resources Director Crystal Dadura said.
There was some question about pay, but council members said that could be dealt with during the next budget cycle, which starts near the end of summer. Often the commissioners will not hire a new person in at the top end of the wage scale and typically not at the rate their predecessor was making.
“Before it was like co-department heads,” Councilman Jim Getz said. “If second in command isn’t going to have those responsibilities (of prior superintendents) we should take that into consideration.”
Dadura said there had been issues with basically two people in charge of the same department.
“There were some struggles,” she said.
The superintendent’s position is vacant again.
