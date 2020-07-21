FORT WAYNE — Recognizing the unprecedented stresses that nurses continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trine University has cut the tuition rate for its online registered nurse to bachelor of science nursing degree program to $250 per credit hour.
"COVID-19 has exponentially increased the demands that many frontline nurses already were facing. Some have put in long hours while balancing safety concerns for themselves and their loved ones. Others were furloughed as certain procedures were put on hold," said Nadeena Frye, director of nursing. "We want to do our part to honor and support our nursing heroes during the current pandemic."
The university also will offer deferred payment to employers providing tuition reimbursement, eliminating upfront cost barriers for nurses who have that benefit as an option.
Registration is still available for the first eight-week session, which begins Aug. 24. A second session begins Oct. 26, with enrollment available through Oct. 12.
With no set time for online classes, Trine's RN-to-BSN program allows registered nurses to complete their BSN degree in as little as 12 months while accommodating busy work schedules and personal responsibilities.
"Our faculty are not only excellent educators, but experienced nurses," said Frye. "They know the challenges of the profession and will do everything they can to help students meet their educational and career goals."
Like all Trine online programs, RN-to-BSN students receive personal guidance from admissions directors and academic advisors in addition to faculty. They also have 24-hour access to free online tutoring and will receive lifetime support from Trine's Career Services staff after graduation.
Registered nurses can apply for Trine's RN-to-BSN program through NursingCAS.org. For more information about the program, visit trine.edu/bsn.
