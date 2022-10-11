Ten were arrested over the past four days
ANGOLA — The people listed were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers from Friday through Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Zachary E. Ashbrook, 26, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested in the 1100 block of South C.R. 450W on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Steven J. England, 45, of the 200 block of North Ivy Lane, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tierra N. Hamlet, 28, of the 1900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dale R. Hug, 18, of the 7200 block of C.R. 5, Edon, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 250W at C.R. 100N on charges of misdemeanor minor possession an alcoholic beverage and criminal mischief.
• Nicole E. Hunt, 56, of the 400 block of East Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Brianna C. Klink, 28, of the 700 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Joey R. Mahnesmith, 32, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lori A. Melchi, 53, of the 5700 block of West Lake Valley Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 425W on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kellee N. White, 27, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 4100 block of West C.R. 135S on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Jermayne L. Williams, 45, of the 6600 block of Laurelwood Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
