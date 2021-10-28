FREMONT — A Fremont Community Schools parent has carried through with a threat he leveled earlier this school year and is filing suit against the district, seeking a change in policy for how it deals with COVID-19.
On behalf of his daughter and without legal representation, Andrew Lies filed a civil complaint Wednesday in Steuben Circuit Court seeking “declaratory and injunctive relief to protect their constitutional rights to attend school.” The suit named Fremont Community Schools; Superintendent Bill Stitt, and board of trustees members Anna Creager, Kim Bennett, Gary Baker, Heather Reetz and Alicia Perry. Not named are board President Laura McLatcher and Jenna Stuckey, who has put in her resignation as a board member.
Stitt, said “all paperwork will be handed over to our school attorney,” declining to comment further on the pending litigation.
On Sept. 16 Stitt received an email from Lies in which he expressed his concern with the district’s COVID-19 policies, specifically concerning unvaccinated students and adults and contact tracing quarantine procedures.
Lies told Stitt in that email he would file a complaint “unless this policy is changed to give equal protection to everyone and stop discriminating against the ‘un-vaccinated.’ If we the people give the state an inch they will keep intruding on our Freedoms.”
In a Zoom interview, Lies said monetary gain “has nothing to do with this suit. It’s not about that at all. People need to know that.”
Instead, he wants answers.
“I want to know how many students have been quarantined total and how many have been tested,” he said. “And, why are they making decisions on these policies?”
Lies said he has maintained steady contact with the district over the last several months, attending monthly trustee meetings and addressing the board as well as email contact with Stitt, demanding answers to his questions. He said he’s been given none.
“I’ve been going to these meetings for over a year,” Lies said. “They don’t want to give me any information. Everything they’ve done seems like it’s behind the scenes and then nobody wants to answer questions at these meetings.”
The complaint alleges two violations against Fremont Schools, Stitt and the board of Trustees.
Lies’ first claim against the district, a violation against Indiana quarantine laws. He alleges Fremont Schools is “relying on the recommendation and guidance from the Indiana Department of Health imposed mandatory quarantines excluding students who had no symptoms form school because FCS believed they were a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case.”
A violation of the vaccine passport law, passed just this year, is the second allegation addressed in the complaint, in which Lies states “FCS has assumed that individuals that received the COVID-19 vaccine are immune. However according to IC-16-39-11-2 they do not have immunity and thus they can not be considered immunized.”
Lies said the complaint wouldn’t have been filed “if they had given more answers to why they are doing things.”
Lies said he and other like-minded parents “are more than capable of meeting up in the middle somehow. Whether that is close contact you have to mask up for 10 days, we are more than happy to make these compromises to make the kids safer.”
Lies said if the district “can show us why they are doing what they are doing, I can accept that if they have the data to back it up.”
Stitt along with superintendents across the state received a letter from the Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday to clarify the COVID-19 requirements concerning the school district.
The letter, signed by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, told Stitt that schools must help stop the spread of COVID-19 by complying with certain disease interventions or control measures that “Indiana schools are legally required to comply with COVID-19 control measures, including quarantine requirements for students.”
According to the letter, the control measures include “reporting cases, contact tracing, isolation of positive cases, and quarantining of close contacts as necessary. (Indiana law) legally requires local health departments to institute control measures in their jurisdiction, meaning they are required to ensure that schools in their jurisdiction comply with the control measures.”
In her letter, Box said Indiana schools must lawfully follow all of the listed control measures, including isolation and quarantine; however, districts can use discretion with masking, distancing and other guidance measures offered by the state to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
The letter continues, “IDOH has also provided guidance to schools about how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing. The guidance is evidence-based on the most current knowledge concerning the spread of COVID-19. While IDOH strongly encourages schools to follow its guidance recommendations, schools are not legally required to comply with those, in contrast to control measures.”
As of press time Thursday, all parties had not been served. Once served, the district’s attorney, Tim Shelley, a partner at the Elkhart law firm Warrick & Boyn, LLP, has 30 days to respond to the complaint.
The cost for Lies to file the complaint and have each party served by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was $342.
