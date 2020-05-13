ANGOLA — Coffee aficionados will soon have another place to get their fix in Angola.
Starbucks is coming back to the city, with the hopes of groundbreaking and construction beginning within the next few weeks on the property, located at 2991 Meijer Drive, Angola.
Monday, during a teleconference meeting of the Angola Plan Commission, a favorable recommendation for rezoning the property was agreed upon and the primary and secondary plats as well as the development plan were approved.
The rezoning recommendation will be on an upcoming Angola Common Council agenda, said Vivian Likes, Angola’s director of economic development and planning.
InSite Real Estate Investment Properties is the applicant and developer for the project and is in the process of purchasing the property, which is currently owned by Meijer Store Limited Partnership.
“We have looked at a number of opportunities to come to Angola,” said Ben Strasser of InSite Real Estate Investment Properties. “This seems to be the best one. We have done a number of these across the country and look forward to coming back to northeast Indiana.”
The request to rezone that received the favorable recommendation is to rezone the property from C2 medium to large general commercial to C1 small to medium general commercial.
The development plan for the project asks for zero variances to construct the 2,100 square foot building with a drive through.
“Vivian and her group are happy with the site plan,” Strasser said. “We’re doing this all by the book and by code.”
Starbucks used to have a store in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street but it was closed as part of a massive store shuttering by the company in the early 2000s.
The Plan Commission also approved the development plan for Tres Rios Subdivision, 2998 Boyer Way, Angola, which will soon be home to a Three Rivers Federal Credit Union and a commercial retail development.
The property is just north of Meijer, east of Applebee’s.
The area has already received plat approval.
Phase one of the project will be the 2,880 square foot free-standing bank building with three drive up lanes and an ATM.
Phase two will involve a retail building with up to five tenant spaces and the option for two drive-thru windows.
Much like with Starbucks, project applicant Michael Romary with Strategic Growth Advisors and site engineer Justin Hoffman said they hope to begin moving dirt in the next week or so to get the project rolling.
