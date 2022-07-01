Five people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Shawn M. Caddell, 27, of the 200 block of Division Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 50W at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Deanna R. Pernokis, 56, of the 1300 block of Edon Street, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Sanders, 62, of the 1500 block of Highway 1103, Cornettsville, Kentucky, arrested on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 800W on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Julie L. Smith, 46, of the 6600 block of East McGuire Road, Churubusco, arrested in the 800 block of Mohawk Drive on a charge of felony failure to appear in court.
• Tiffany R. Weese, 36, of the 2000 block of Rayben Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 145W on a fugitive warrant.
