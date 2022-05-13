ANGOLA — It's almost fitting that Jessica Bird was hired as the new executive director of Steuben County United Way.
Just about any major event United Way has held the past decade-plus you could find Bird there either as a volunteer, a chair or a board member.
Now she's running the agency she has cared so much for over the years.
"United Way does great work, I've been proud to be a board member for several years, and equally as excited to help move the organization forward as the executive director," Bird said.
Her love of the Steuben County United Way began by volunteering in the Cardboard Regatta event many years ago and later transitioned to chairing and co-chairing the annual Days of Caring event. She also has assisted with the annual Power of the Purse event.
Bird replaced Jessica Brodock, who is pursuing a different career.
Bird has been an engaged United Way board member for many years and saw this as her opportunity to get more involved with the organization.
She has an extensive background with many local organizations including Young Professionals Network of Steuben County, Angola Balloons Aloft, and cheering on her children in baseball and softball. Bird also assists her oldest son with the Angola chapter of FFA.
Bird was born in Ohio and transplanted to Indiana in late 1990s. She is a 2004 graduate of Prairie Heights High School. She lives in the rural Pleasant Lake area with her husband, Branden, and five children.
"My goal is to provide a safe and cultivating environment for not only my children, but all local youth so that they will go on to be successful leaders and future volunteers," said Bird.
Steuben County United Way is a non-profit organization dedicated to impacting the income, education and health of Steuben County. For more information go to the website at UnitedWaySteuben.org or follow on Facebook at Steuben County United Way.
