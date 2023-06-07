ANGOLA — There's a bright golden haze in the meadow.
OK, maybe not golden and bright.
But there's definitely been a haze that's helped the sun glow orange and even leaning toward red in the mornings and evenings lately due to smoke that's in the atmosphere from Canadian wildfires and a northern Michigan wildfire.
On Wednesday afternoon the National Weather Service Northern Indiana put out an air quality alert until midnight Thursday due particulate matter in the air from the wildfires.
"Most of the effect we see is sunrise, sunset," said Lonnie Fisher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
Conditions increased Wednesday, leading to the air quality alert.
"Levels of fine particles are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range," the alert said.
The amount of smoke in the atmosphere and that which has actually been choking some Eastern communities has to do with wind and jet stream activity, Fisher said.
"The wind was blowing from the north, so that certainly brought some smoke down our way. I think there were some other atmospheric issues too that caused the initial air quality alert last week," said Tim Tyler, National Weather Service cooperative weather observer and an engineering professor at Trine University.
A smoky haze floated over a wide swath of the northern United States on Tuesday from Canada, where hundreds of wildfires were blazing, triggering air alerts from Minnesota to Massachusetts, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Fisher said while northeast Indiana was not seeing — or smelling — the smoke like other regions, some parts of the country were.
In New York particularly the smoke was very thick, leading officials to issue alerts to residents to stay indoors.
Fisher said smoke was apparent and could be smelled in places in Minnesota and Wisconsin and also Michigan where there were wildfires reported also.
"It was really bad. We were lucky. We had just enough wind (to prevent the smoke from getting to the ground level)," Fisher said.
In this area there has been enough wind and other factors that do not allow the smoke to reach ground level.
"The main impacts are going to be up in the higher levels. Fisher doesn't think northeast Indiana is going to see much more that visual impacts, not odors.
Some television weather forecasters are predicting that the haze will be apparent for the next few days. The jet stream and air direction are bringing the smoke to this area.
Fisher thinks most of the dense smoke is going to remain out East, where it was reportedly heavy in New York and Vermont on Tuesday.
New York City was under an air quality alert on Tuesday due to the smoke. The New York Times reported that the Manhattan skyline was obscured by hazy skies due to the smoke on Tuesday.
Fisher said the spotty rain on Tuesday also helped knock down the smoke. There's rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday that should help with any lingering effects of the haze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.