ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat allowed the withdrawal of a guilty plea in a multi-felony case Monday afternoon.
Dwain B. Horner, 34, was scheduled to be sentenced for two Level 3 felony counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury and two Level 6 felony counts of residential entry Oct. 7. Several victims appeared to speak at the hearing but it was rescheduled after Horner asked for a new attorney and to withdrawal his plea of guilty.
Monday, Deputy Prosecutor Frank Stewart agreed with the defendant, saying the probable cause as related to the counts is somewhat lacking in factual basis.
A jury trial was scheduled for May 12-15. There could be up to 39 witnesses, said Horner’s new public defender James McEntarfer.
A final pretrial conference is set for April 20 and a status conference for Jan 27.
On Sept. 20, 2018, Horner was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly broke into homes and assaulted women in Angola and rural Steuben County. He remains incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.