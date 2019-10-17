ANGOLA — Trine University has posted a new episode of the TrineLine podcast, a monthly discussion with university President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., on the latest news from the university and issues in higher education.
In the new episode, Brooks reflects on nearly 20 years as president at Trine University, one of the longest current tenures in the state of Indiana. He also looks back on homecoming and 25 years of Thunder football, and talks about Trine's regional economic impact and how the university helps more than 99 percent of its graduates become employed after graduation.
The podcast, produced by the Trine Broadcasting Network and hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, is available at trineline.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
