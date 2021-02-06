ANGOLA — Jenny Lou’s Greenery, a boutique offering decorative plants and botanical goods, is opening its doors for business today.
The store, located at 223 W. Maumee St., promises a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that isn’t currently available in Angola. It will offer a mix of vibrant plants, eco-friendly products, handcrafted items by local artisans and a build-your-own-bouquet station.
Underneath the fresh concept is a touching story about a family coming together to honor a loved one.
The new business is a joint venture co-created and owned by three sisters: Kelsea Lochamire, Kortney Sutton and Karlea Boleyn. All three are former graduates of Prairie Heights High School.
The name of the business was inspired by the sisters’ mother, Jennifer Lue Boleyn, an Angola resident who passed away from cancer in August 2020. An avid lover of plants, Sutton says her mother kept their home covered in greenery when they were growing up. It was her passion — and their memories — that led the three to create Jenny Lou’s Greenery.
“A couple months after she passed, we were just kind of brainstorming how we could honor our mother and do something we also enjoy doing and are passionate about,” Sutton said. “Plants were the first thing we thought of. Next thing we knew we had a storefront and we were ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”
The sisters say that the process of working together to build the business, which is their first joint venture together, has been a great experience, and one that has made them all feel closer since going their separate ways after high school.
“It really has brought us all together,” said Boleyn, who formerly lived in Nashville, Tennessee, before moving back to the area to become her mother’s caregiver. “We just all feel really close because we’re all constantly hanging out and planning and figuring out what we want to do. It’s been really nice to spend so much time together.”
“We’re just really excited to offer something new to the Angola area,” she said. “When I lived out in Nashville there were so many cool things, like build-your-own-bouquet places and just different things that the Angola area doesn’t offer, so I think just offering something fresh and new is what we’re looking forward to the most.”
Since the business is located in Angola’s historic downtown district, the sisters had to work closely with the city on permitting. City staff were incredibly easy to work with, they said.
“It’s all gone so smoothly,” Sutton said, describing the process of opening the new businesses. “Everything has gone so perfectly, it’s just been a really easy road for us.”
The business will be having a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and the community is invited to check out the place.
“We’re super excited,” Sutton said. “We’ve got a big mural on our wall that a local artist did, so even if you’re not a plant person or flower person there’s something for everyone in there. There’s stuff that we’ve got that’s not just horticulture. It’s really a space for everybody.”
For now, Jenny Lou’s Greenery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, although Sutton says they may offer expanded hours of business in the spring. They also plan to participate in the Steuben County Farmers’ Market when it reopens in May.
