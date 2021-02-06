Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.