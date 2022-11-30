ANGOLA — Angola Main Street will soon say farewell to two long-standing board members whose terms are expiring, Colleen Everage and Mike Marturello.
Everage has served on the board since 2017 and has been its president since 2019. Marturello has served since 2019 and has been secretary since 2020.
Everage was instrumental in catalyzing several of the organization’s legacy projects and programs, including the development of Bird Song Park on East Maumee Street, which is property owned by Everage and her husband, Craig, the Sojourner Truth sculpture at the Steuben County Courthouse and the annual Women’s Luncheon and Women's Week activities.
Marturello also contributed to the Sojourner Truth project, particularly with historical information and helping locate and bring to Angola descendants of Sojourner Truth, who were on hand for the June 6, 2021, dedication.
"We thank them for their commitment to their downtown community, and for leveraging their own time, skills and network to encourage community development in Angola," said Alexis Busselberg, Main Street executive director. "Colleen’s passion to celebrate the community has inspired collaborations and powerful partnerships. Her work provides a most solid foundation on which to build Angola Main Street’s capacity and function. Mike’s wealth of knowledge in Angola history and current events helped define the organization’s authentic mission in preserving Angola’s history and culture. His experience in media helped communicate the organization’s intentions and impact."
Busselberg continued, saying she was thankful to have been able to call upon them during her inaugural year in her position.
“They’ve guided me through this first few months with kindness, humor and respect. They’ve both been true friends. Colleen’s warmth and passion has inspired me. And she’s been integral in helping me network and find resources. 'Encyclopedia Mike,' as I’ve endearingly dubbed him, has been so generous with his knowledge. I will miss them on the board, but I know they will continue to serve their community in other ways. I look forward to seeing them write their next chapters and I hope they’ll reference Main Street in their life story with a fondness. I cannot thank them enough for helping to build this incredible legacy. I hope to make them proud.”
Everage will stay on the board as a non-voting ex-officio.
Busselberg said Main Street is looking to the future and needs new board members, "local heroes who will fill the vacant seats on the board."
People who consider themselves dedicated to maintaining and growing downtown Angola are encouraged to apply. People who have knowledge of the community and want to build on its needs and strengths are welcome.
Candidates must be able to devote a portion of their time and energy monthly, through board and committee meetings, as well as various events. A term in office is three years.
If interested, people should visit Main Street's website at downtownangola.org/get-involved.
