ANGOLA — The Steuben County Purdue Extension office added two new educators, Reba Wicker and Dana Stanley, to its staff.
Wicker is the new agriculture and natural resources educator. Stanley is the health and human sciences educator; she handles family, food, finance and health.
“I have a lot of responsibilities with in the community. Some of those would be master gardeners which are residents in Steuben County that want to learn more about gardening and also become a volunteer in the community. I advise the program that teaches residents good gardening practices” said Wicker.
This is her first year as an educator. Next year she will have to put on programs for farming and gardening practices and community development.
“I’ll be putting on the pesticide applicator recertification program or PARP. We have an extension board that advises us and helps us with these programs,” Wicker said.
Wicker is from Edon, Ohio, with a degree in horticulture from Ohio State University.
“Education was not on my radar when I was in college but the work I did in Ohio with the soil and water conservation district lead me to this position. I wanted to be more of a resource for the community,“ Wicker said.
Wicker’s first presentation was at the Heritage Club Gardening club on good practices in gardening.
“I do a lot of community outreach working with residents and being that connector between agriculture and urban communities,” Wicker said.
Stanley also does outreach into the community.
“I find out what is the needs of the community are and provide educational services to them based on those needs. For example, if we have a group of homeless I would be one of the people that would educate them on the services that we have and to help them find resources.”
This is Stanley’s first year in this kind of position as well.
“I had a career in manufacturing so this position was a surprise. I’ve been in training and educating people on how to do their jobs but now I am just doing it in a different capacity,” she said.
“I develop programs and present them to a group, there are also programs that Purdue has already developed that I would be trained in to put on, or I can find resources in the community,” Stanley said. For example, if there is something related to diabetics I can contact the hospital and have them put on a program. It all about getting the right information to the right people.”
Stanley graduated from Trine University and comes from Bremen.
“I am getting to understand that there are a lot of needs in our community that I was unaware of. It has been eye opening,” Stanley said.
“There is a program that is coming soon about co-parenting. If you are going through a separation of any kind or divorce and have minor children we have resources to help them better communicate as parents for the benefit of their children,” said Stanley. The class has a $50 registration fee and new dates will be publicized soon.
The Purdue Extension Steuben County office sends out a newsletter with program updates and articles about local resources. To be put on the Purdue Extension newsletter list contact the office at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
