ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail over the weekend.
• Garrett D. Ambler, 35, of the 300 block of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric M. Cagnet, 23, of the 3000 block of West Landis Road, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Uriel F. Gaona, 25, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Christopher E. Knight, 55, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1050W, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Donielle L. Leach, 47, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and battery by bodily waste to a public safety officer and misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Gunnar T. Mitchell, 28, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested at 300 Bittersweet Court on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Lacey J. Patrias, 31, of the 2000 block of Balcom Road, Reading, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Patrick C. Rose Jr., 41, of the 5000 block of S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Bageera T. Taylor Jr., 28, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arresed in the 400 block of South Shoup Street on a felony charge of residential entry.
• Cody L. Uetrecht, 22, of the 7000 block of South C.R. 1000 East, Wolcottville, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.