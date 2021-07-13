Monday, the Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $3,650 to To Be Honest Inc., through the Arts Organization Support grant program.
During its June 25th quarterly business meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 590 applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.
“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana, “ said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities.”
TBH works with more than a dozen schools and organizations throughout northern Indiana including Cahoots in Angola to teach teens how to interview, write, shoot and edit video and film. Each organization is responsible for a one-half hour TV episode, which is combined into a series that airs on PBS.
While the 2022 season hasn’t been set yet, some area groups who have worked with TBH in the past include Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High and Prairie Heights. Schools from the surrounding area include Bishop Luers, South Side High School, Wayne Tech and Homestead in Fort Wayne and St. Joseph Catholic School in South Bend as well as South Bend Community School Corporation which includes Adams, Clay, Riley and Washington High Schools.
“After the difficult year we’ve had all cooped up, we’re grateful to be getting back to normal. In honor of that, the theme for this year’s series will be Stories of Americana,” said Erika Celeste, TBH executive director. “We wanted to concentrate on all the things that makes America unique while also focusing on some of the things we’ve missed and or value. It’s a celebration of who we are.”
The funds will be used for a variety of things from administrative budget, to mileage (in order to bring the program to so many locations), and some of the supplies needed to help create the episodes.
“This grant plays an integral role in helping TBH secure some of its other sources of funding,” said Celeste. “We are deeply grateful to Representative Denny Zent, Senator Sue Glick, Arts United and the IAC for helping us make this possible for our area’s youth. Having so many wonderful groups behind us gives not only helps ensure the survival of our program, it gives our students a sense of pride.”
For more information on TBH or to see how your high school student can join please visit tobehonestinc.com.
“From the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, we see arts and creativity improving quality of life and driving economic development, and this funding will support the projects and organizations around the state at the heart of this progress,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC Executive Director. “It is an honor to support work that is strengthening the fabric of Indiana communities.”
Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
