Concert starts at 6 p.m.
Due to incorrect information provided to The Herald Republican, the start time for the Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County's annual Christmas bbenefit concert was incorrect in Tuesday's edition.
The 10th annual Christmas benefit concert starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The concert will be held in the Dale Hughes, Jr. Auditorium of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
Popular, classic Christmas music will be performed by the Auburn Community Band. The band is comprised of musicians from not only Auburn but also from throughout Steuben County and northeast Indiana. These are musicians who love to play music and are donating their time and talents for this special night.
Flu shot clinic off
Due to a reporter's error, information about an influenza vaccine clinic being sponsored by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County was incorrect. The clinic has been canceled.
The MSD suggests people wanting flu shots should contact their health care provider, Steuben County Health Department, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital or one of the local pharmacies to get inoculated against the flu.
The Herald Republican regrets these errors.
