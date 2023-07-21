CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County 4-H Fair finally has its queen.
The crown now sits atop the familiar head of Hannah Martinez. A 10 year 4-H veteran, Martinez watched the pageant for several years, never knowing it would one day be her receiving the honor.
For the new queen, the Steuben County fair has helped her to excel as a leader and role model. Now, the title allows her to return the favor.
“It’s really special because I was in leadership as a junior leader and spoke on panels, and was president and secretary of my club for many years. So it’s nice to be able to give back to the fair because once again, it’s really important to me,” said Martinez.
When she’s not in her hometown, Martinez attends Huntington University. The daughter of Al and Cari Martinez majors in social work. Her future plans include investigating crime against women, children and minorities and to be able to speak Spanish fluently
The queen was sponsored by Angola Jimmy John’s for the 2023 pageant. In her free time, Martinez enjoys spending quality time with her family, being an active member of her church’s praise team and participating in outdoor activities.
On the Rensch Hall stage Friday night, Martinez could be seen in her sparkly blue evening gown. Possessing the knowledge of a 4-H pro, Miss Steuben County hopes to use her position to represent everything the fair offers, big and small.
“(I’m looking forward to) showing that every project matters and the small and large animals matter too, and just connecting with the younger members that I don’t know, because I have been out of it (4-H) for a few years,” Martinez said.
Looking to past queens’ accomplishments and friendliness, Martinez will model her own presence at the fair after those she’s admired from a young age. But her true excitement for the position stems from her love for Steuben and the fair.
“I remember growing up looking at some of the queens that got crowned, and I looked up to them, as they were older members, and they helped me with things. So that was really special to be able to do that,” Martinez said. “I love all the things that are unique to that county, like all of the lakes, I’m glad I recognize its uniqueness.”
Martinez has a message for young girls vying for the crown in the future.
“I did not know I would be in this position, and I was doing this (the pageant) to gain experience,” Martinez said. “Take the chance when you can get it.”
The new queen also talked highly of the other three contestants. She explained the joy of participating in the pageant with them and the experiences they shared.
Alongside the final result, a runner-up and Miss Congeniality were named. The three other contestants included Grace Captain, Hannah Blum and Maddison Oberlin. The runner-up was Blum and Oberlin was dubbed Miss Congeniality.
With the title, Martinez received a crown, sash and scholarship.
Miss Steuben County 2023 can be spotted all around the fair this week as she takes photos with each event’s winners and helps around the grounds.
