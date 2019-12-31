The following are some of the top stories of 2019, as compiled by Herald Republican staff.
Hickman keeps seat as Mayor of Angola
ANGOLA — Angola mayor Dick Hickman will start his fifth full term in office Jan. 1 after being reelected this fall in a race against challenger Common Councilman Joe Hysong.
The vote came out 834-641 and was one of the closest Hickman’s had in his five elections. Hickman commended Hysong for keeping the campaign a positive one. Hysong has said he will continue pushing for issues he feels are important, including bringing quality childcare to the community and a sidewalk along North Wayne Street.
Hickman has been in office since the death of Mayor Bill Selman in 2001. Selman was a Democrat and, with Hickman’s reelections, the Democratic Party has held the office of mayor for 28 years.
Brightmark breaks ground in Ashley
ASHLEY — Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste-to-energy development company, broke ground in May on the nation’s first commercial-scale plastics-to-fuel plant in Ashley.
The facility will be the first of its kind to take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products at commercial scale. The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.
In April, Brightmark closed a $260 million financing package for the construction of the plant, which includes $185 million in Indiana green bonds. As part of the financing closing, Brightmark became the controlling owner of RES Polyflow, the Ohio-based energy technology company that innovated the process for converting plastics directly into transportation fuel and other products.
RES Polyflow started working with Ashley and Steuben County officials on the project in 2015. The project has been in development some 10 years. A total of 136 full-time manufacturing jobs will be created when all phases of the 112,000-square-foot facility are operational. Initially the plant will start off with 70 employees when it starts operations late in 2020.
Steuben County Bike Trail is complete
ANGOLA — The final phase of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail had a ribbon cutting in October, celebrating the completion of the trail, an idea that had been hatched in 1988.
The first phase was built in 2001 at Pokagon State Park. The city of Angola’s portion was completed in 2009. The county’s two phases started in 2014, with the first phase completed in 2015.
This final phase started in 2018 and was completed this year due to weather delays last year.
The advocacy group, Steuben County Trails, is now working on projects and has received a grant from NIPSCO for a 2020 bicycling safety workshop.
Remembering Jim Ingledue
ANGOLA — Educator, industrialist, philanthropist, husband and friend Jim Ingledue died on Dec. 6 in Fort Wayne, leaving quite the legacy in Steuben County and beyond.
Growing up in Hamilton, Ingledue graduated high school, then college, then went onto working in Ohio as a guidance counselor before coming to Angola to do the same, while dabbling in construction. He then taught building trades at Fremont High School. Then, in 1977, he founded Jim Ingledue Construction Inc.
He was a former board of directors member of the Steuben County United Way, YMCA of Steuben County and of Wenzel Metal Spinning. He currently was a member of the Hamilton RDC board, Steuben County Community Foundation board, YMCA of Steuben County board of trustees, Farmers State Bank board of directors and the board of directors for South Scott Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Angola’s first Pride Fest has overwhelming turnout
ANGOLA — More than 200 people turned out, in the rain, for the first Pride Festival to be held in Angola in June.
The event, held at the Selman Timber Frame at Commons Park, had food, music, vendors and information tables as well as family-friendly activities, dancing and socializing.
The fest came about because organizers felt Angola’s population is changing and improving its welcoming message. It started in 2018 with a Pride picnic. In 2020, there could even be a parade.
County works on expansion for courthouse
ANGOLA — Ideas have evolved through 2019 for the Steuben County Courthouse and whether to expand or to build an entirely new judicial center. In January, Steuben County Commissioners agreed to look into whether the Angola Masonic Lodge would be available for conversion into a judicial center as well as other buildings near the lodge, including the Herald Republican building and the old First National Bank of Angola building.
Straw polling of stakeholders in March indicated people preferred building a new court house over repurposing an existing building or buildings. At that time, it was decided a commitment from the city was needed because the idea of possibly closing East Gale Street became an option.
The idea was presented to the Angola Common Council in July and later to the Angola Historic Preservation Commission. In September, the commissioners officially approached the city about vacating Gale Street. Mirroring their constituents, the council voiced its opinion, being against the closure.
The Steuben County Courthouse has long needed an update to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and to address the lack of space in the facility. Security is also a big issue. Commissioners are now looking at an addition that will take up part of the courtyard.
Sculptures, alley art come to Angola
ANGOLA — Several sculptures in two installments have come to downtown Angola as part of a project by the Mayor’s Arts Council.
The first set was installed on a rainy Saturday in June, with sculptures in each quadrant of the Public Square by artists from Decatur, Fremont and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The second set was installed in the fall along West Maumee Street. Though smaller, the sculptures are still interactive and people are invited to take pictures and explore the artwork.
Another artwork installment, Imagine Alley, also opened this summer in Angola. The project was the idea of Angola High School students Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley and includes artwork by local artists and furniture for people to sit around and enjoy a cup of coffee, a chat with friends and the sights and sounds of downtown.
Steuben EDC works on housing strategy
ANGOLA — Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., spent some of 2019 looking for funding from municipalities for a housing strategy being done in the county.
Its a strategy Lee called important in July because industries are struggling to find bodies, and housing is part of the reason for that.
The private sector, mainly utility companies, were quick to give funding as Lee approached the county and other municipalities for commitments, which were received from communities including Angola and Fremont.
Wakesurfer drowns, body recovered in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — At the end of June, wakesurfer John I. Adams, 20, of Lake Forest, Illinois, went down while wakesurfing on Clear Lake and did not resurface.
After two days of searching, his body was recovered in the lake using a Remote Operated Vehicle sonar unit. During the search, Clear Lake remained unusually quiet for the time of year, as it had been requested online and in person for people to avoid at least the search area.
A vigil was held on July 2 to honor Adams, known to his family and friends as Jack, at the Clear Lake Yacht Club.
