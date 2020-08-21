ANGOLA — A local teen can spend more time in the pool now with a boost from Liv It Up.
The past two years, Liv It Up, threw a block party in downtown Angola to raise funds for children with cancer.
The first block party helped Olivia Stoy, now a cancer-free junior at Angola High School, get a bone marrow transplant.
Stoy and her family continued the outreach to help other local children and families dealing with extreme medical issues.
This year, due to COVID-19, the block party was canceled but Liv It Up still wanted to make someone’s year bright. Liv It Up has grown into a local nonprofit that helps young people fighting a number of health issues.
Brooklyn Butler, 15, a sophomore at Angola High School, was the recipient. Butler has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that primarily occurs in girls. Brooklyn has extremely limited physical mobility and requires a wheelchair.
Her family recently installed an in-ground pool. Brooklyn enjoys her time in the water but it can be difficult for her mother, Kelly, to get her in and out of the pool.
Liv It Up provided the funds for the family to purchase a chair lift.
“It is a battery operated chair lift. So, I transfer her from her wheelchair into the seat and then use the remote to safely put her down into the pool,” said Kelly. “Prior to this lift I was picking her up out of her chair then carrying her to the pool and down the steps and then of course carrying her soaking wet back up the steps to get her out.”
Brooklyn is still growing and as she gets older Kelly said it becomes more difficult to carry her.
“I, of course, always hope to be strong enough to care for her but this pool lift is a complete blessing,” said Kelly. “I think Brooklyn feels much safer.”
The Butlers are enjoying late summer days at the pool and the Liv It Up team is pleased to keep the love flowing.
“I’m hoping to keep the excitement of Liv it Up alive so we can keep doing the Liv it Up block parties,” said Olivia’s mother, Megan Stoy.
Liv It Up has given to more than 40 families in eight states since it started in May 2019.
