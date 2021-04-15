ANGOLA — Angola’s Historic Preservation Commission has finalized plans for its spring historic architecture tour.
The Commission is calling this year’s excursion the Women, Business and Architecture Tour. It will take place Friday, May 7, which is also the start of Trine University’s spring graduation weekend.
It also culminates the end of the Women’s Week celebration that being promoted by the Downtown Angola Coalition, the city’s Mainstreet organization.
The tour will begin in front of the Steuben County Courthouse at 7 p.m. that Friday and last approximately 45 minutes, ending at Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., which will be staying open late to allow tourgoers a chance to enjoy refreshments and mingle with HPC board members.
During the HPC’s March meeting, the group decided to piggyback off of the Women’s Week celebration by incorporating important women in the city’s past into the tour.
There will be six different stops on the tour; at each location an HPC member will provide a brief history of the structure and its architectural features, as well as its relation to a woman from Angola’s history.
After the Courthouse, the group will visit the former Herald Republican building, the Croxton Opera House building, the Angola Quilt Shop building, the block housing Shelton Investigations and finally Caleo Cafe.
HPC members leading the walking tour will have a portable microphone and sound system in tow in order to make sure attendees will be able to hear while maintaining social distancing.
The Commission decided in March to move forward with plans to hold the in-person tour rather than put together a virtual tour like they did last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There could be another tour coming in the fall.
