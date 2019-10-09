FREMONT — Matt Goins, 34, of Fremont was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Tuesday evening after falling from his tree stand in the 1300 block of East S.R. 120.
Goins was hunting from a tree stand in a wooded area behind his residence and was wearing a full safety harness.
He unhooked the tether from the tree to climb down, and when he stepped on the top set of climbing sticks, the strap became dislodged.
He fell approximately 20 feet.
From the base of the tree, Goins called his wife and she then called 911. He was transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of his injuries.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Fremont Fire Department, the Fremont Police Department and Steuben County EMS.
