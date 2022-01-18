INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled a Steuben County court's decision invalid and has sent a criminal case involving revenge porn back to the trial court.
The 5-0 ruling, posted on a state court website on Tuesday, reverses a ruling by Steuben County Magistrate Randy Coffey that held Indiana's revenge porn law was unconstitutional under both the state and federal constitutions.
The case stems from an incident that occurred in March 2020 when Trine University student Conner Katz, 22, Coldwater, Michigan, allegedly took a video of an intimate act between himself and another Trine student at a fraternity house, then showed the video to at least one other individual, court records say.
Katz was charged in March 2020 with distribution of an intimate image, but the Class A misdemeanor case was dismissed on Oct. 2, 2020, by Coffey in Steuben Circuit Court on grounds that Indiana’s revenge porn law violated U.S. and Indiana constitutional rights to free speech.
"Faced with the widespread and growing problem of nonconsensual pornography, the legislature acted within its authority to safeguard the health and safety of its citizens from this unique and serious crime by passing Indiana Code section 35-45-4- 8. The State properly charged Katz with violating the statute. And the statute does not violate either the free interchange clause of the Indiana Constitution, or the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Accordingly, we reverse and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," said the decision written by Justice Mark Massa, with the other four justices concurring.
While the case was brought locally by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, the appeal was filed in November 2020 by the Attorney General’s Office. Katz cross appealed. Oral arguments were held June 24, 2021.
"We are thankful to the Office of the Attorney General for pursuing this matter and will continue to prosecute offenders who violate this law," Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said in a statement provided to KPC Media Group.
The case now returns to Steuben Circuit Court. It has yet to be put back on the calendar.
The incident, which was investigated by the Angola Police Department, is also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed in Steuben Circuit Court in which the woman depicted in the video alleges to have had her reputation damaged. Unspecified damages are sought from Katz. The case has been on hold during the criminal proceedings and the appeal.
Coffey, who has since retired from the bench, used guidance from legal precedents set in Minnesota and Texas appeals cases. However, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled opposite Coffey when citing Article 1, Section 9 of the state constitution he used in his opinion.
“The government’s interest in preventing any intrusions on individual privacy is substantial; it’s at its highest when the invasion of privacy takes the form of nonconsensual pornography,” the Supreme Court ruling said. "And the accompanying harms of this crime are all well within the State’s power to address. As such, the State’s prosecution of Katz for distribution of an intimate image does not contravene Article 1, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution."
Katz graduated from Trine last spring with a degree in sports management, the university's website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.