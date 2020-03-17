ANGOLA — Government offices and utilities continue to make changes in light of COVID-19 and the need to provide social distancing.
Offices are either asking for people to reduce or even avoid coming in to make simple transactions and other offices are closing outright to the public.
Following are changes taking place with local offices:
Steuben County government
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners request that people avoid county government buildings if at all possible.
“We respectfully request that only persons that have emergent business enter county buildings,” said a message presented Tuesday morning. “If you have business that can be conducted through email and/or over the phone we request that you please do so.
People needing county department phone extensions are asked to visit the county’s website at co.steuben.in.us.
Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District
The Waste District office located near Flint in western Steuben County has closed to the public.
“We are still open ... during our normal business hours if customers need to contact our office for billing questions or service calls,” said Jessica Bird, SLRWD director of administration.
If people want to make payments at the office, they may be deposited in the drop box at the main entrance. If a receipt is wanted, people need to note that with their bill and it will be mailed to them.
“Payments can also still be mailed and made online as we are still posting receipts and making daily banking transactions,” Bird said.
City of Angola
Signs are up on the doors at Angola City Hall telling people to stay out of the building if they are ill or might be getting sick.
To make a utility payment, people can use the drop box on the east side of the building, mail the payment to 210 N. Public Square, online at angolain.org or by phone, 866-587-3587.
Town of Fremont
The town of Fremont has signs up directing people that have a cough, sore throat or flu symptoms to please use other methods for paying tickets or utility bills.
To pay a traffic ticket, call 495-9849 to be given a dollar amount to place in a drop box.
If you need the payment amount for a water bill to place in the drop box, call 495-7805. This is also the number to call if you are experiencing any of the listed symptoms but need to speak to an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.