PINE CANYON LAKE — Jim Yakowicz lost an estimated 50 trees in the June 13 storm that ripped through Steuben County.
And like his approximately 50 some odd neighbors all around the 150-acre private lake, trees are still strewn about like Lincoln Logs dumped out of their container on the rec room floor.
Not a single property in Pine Canyon was missed, and Yakowicz was one of the many that took a severe hit in the storm.
“One of them,” Jakowicz said on the morning of Aug. 5 as crews started to show up to continue working to clean up and repair his property.
Rex Platt, who lives across the lake from Jakowicz, estimates upward of 2,000 trees got taken out during the storm that brought straight-line wind to Steuben County.
And weeks later the tress were still continuing to fall, some in secluded areas, and some in yards, like Jakowicz’s. Many other trees are in weakened states and are marked for removal.
Platt was out of town when the storm hit. When he returned home, he had to be taken across the lake by boat because the road was impassable and would remain so in some parts of the lake for days. There were some residents on the lake who could not get out for three days.
Areas north and west of Crooked Lake appear to have taken the brunt of the storm, with Pine Canyon taking a direct hit or straight line wind or a microburst, neighbors say.
A drive around this lake west of Crooked Lake still shows much evidence of the storm more than two months after the fact.
This secluded lake community is built around a lake that was created by a gravel pit that closed mid-way during the 20th century. The environment, the make up of this lake community has no equal in Steuben County. Unlike many wooded areas in Steuben County, this lake is predominantly pine with little hardwood. The view from the north of the lake area, along the wall of pines standing at the south end of a farm field, shows where the storm first hit and the path it took.
Platt said all of the pines at Pine Canyon — literally in the thousands still — were the work of an FFA group that planted them in the 1940s.
The trees now tower above the lake, and because of their proximity to one another, they depend on each other to remain standing, Platt said. He contends they were planted too close together at the time.
As you drive counterclockwise around the lake to get to Platt’s home, which he shares with his daughter, Christine Shumway and husband Edward, there are trees stacked alongside the road. Some of the clearing was by the Steuben County Highway Department — Pine Canyon’s roads are county roads — and some by Steuben County Rural Electric Membership Corp., which had to cut its way through the carnage to restore power.
Roofing crews are working here and there, and homeowners report it has been difficult lining up contractors because of regular seasonal demand.
Private tree companies are still working.
“That’s a non-stop sound, the chippers and the chain saws,” Shumway said.
“Nobody got missed. Everybody got hit,” Platt said.
“We woke up that morning (of June 14) and we either had a tree in our house or a tree on our house,” said resident Marsha Beck.
Jakowicz had five trees on his house. After the storm hit, he couldn’t get out of his house because the debris was blocking his roadside door.
“I couldn’t even walk out the front door. There were 26 trees in my driveway,” Jakowicz said.
Much work has been done in the nearly two months since the storm his, but there’s much more to do.
“We’re getting there. I’ve got a couple windows to replace on the other side,” Jakowicz said.
Adding insult to injury for Jakowicz was the fact that his crew had to stop working because they all contracted COVID-19.
“They were cleaning up then my crew caught COVID,” Jakowicz said.
Because of all of the cutup pine trees, the Pine Canyon Lake area literally smells as though someone sprayed massive amounts of pine air freshener.
That smell could be subsiding soon as people outside of the lake area have received word that there’s free wood for the taking. While pine might not be the best for home heating, people are still getting it and hauling it out, which helps with the cleanup, Christine Shumway said.
This is helping out in an area where there literally are fallen trees and branches lining the roads. While most of the debris is pushed off of the right of way, some trees are close, and residents fear they might impede snow removal if left through the winter.
“Obviously the county came in and cleaned up the road, but left the stuff by the side of the road,” resident Kevin Miller said during a July 18 meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Miller and Beck were seeking assistance from the county, but officials said they have done all they can.
“We appreciate the county coming in,” Shumway said.
No disaster assistance is available in Steuben County. Only Allen County and the adjacent DeKalb and Noble counties were declared disasters from the June 13 storm that allow for businesses and nonprofits to seek federal low-interest loan assistance.
The June 13 storm clocked winds upward of 98 mph in Allen County. In Steuben County, the estimate provided by the National Weather Service was about 60 mph. Parts of LaGrange and Steuben counties recorded upward of 8 inches of rain. Allen County took on 9 inches.
Miller said it will cost an estimated $80,000 to clean up common areas at Pine Canyon.
“It’s a little much for the home owners,” he said.
Residents praise the work of Steuben County REMC, which worked diligently to get power restored in an area where poles and equipment came down with the trees. Extensive damage was caused to the REMC system in the area.
“In Pine Canyon we lost six poles and five transformers, but due to the extensive tree damage we had to re-conductor 10,000 feet of … wire within the subdivision,” said Kevin Keiser, president and CEO of Steuben County REMC.
REMC called on Kankakee Valley REMC crews for mutual aid, and they worked extensively in the Pine Canyon area as well as points west of there. Crews working for a company helping with the REMC’s fiber stringing operation, Kent Power, were also called on to help.
“In addition to the Kankakee crew, we were fortunate to have four crews from Kent Power already here helping us with our make ready construction for the Fiber to the Home Project. In fact, these crews had just worked in the Pine Canyon area the week before the storm hit. So, because of their familiarity with the area and that particular subdivision they were able get up to speed on what was needed and begin the restoration process quickly,” Keiser said. “The storm itself was devastating and all of the Steuben County (REMC) employees and outside construction crews did a wonderful job restoring service in less than three days, which is quite an accomplishment when you consider the amount of damage the storm caused and the oppressive heat and humidity that followed.”
“The guys from REMC were wonderful,” Platt said.
During those three days, folks who lived at Pine Canyon were left to improvise. Baths were taken in the lake. Water had to be hauled in. Life was primitive.
“This is as wild as you can get,” Shumway said.
Before the wood started being hauled out, Platt was worried about what could happen with all of that fuel on the ground.
“If this ever catches on fire you’re going to have a hell of a story because it will take everything out,” Platt said.
