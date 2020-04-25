ANGOLA — The Steuben County Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 2.
The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the Steuben Community Center parking lot, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
It runs weekly May through October.
This year, vendors have been provided with temporary guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak. Product samples will not be distributed and vendors will be complying with social distancing protocol that includes keeping 6 feet between the seller and the customer.
Customers are asked not to touch products and to thoroughly wash all produce at home before eating it.
In-season fruits and vegetables will be featured along with potted plants and local goods like homemade soap and honey. Hand-crafted items, baked goods and jams and jellies are also common fare at the market.
On the market’s Facebook page, administrator Angie Beer said the vendor slots are full so there should plenty to choose from on Saturday.
WIC coupons for use at the market will be available starting July 3, said Debbie Lewis, Steuben County WIC coordinator.
The market typically also has Wednesday hours July through September, set up in the city lot at 206 N. Wayne St., Angola.
