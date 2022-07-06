ANGOLA — Two ordinances detailing minimum and maximum salaries and wages for city employees were of primary discussion during Tuesday’s Angola Common Council meeting.
Ordinance No. 1702-2022 focused on amending an ordinance fixing compensation of appointed officers, deputies and other employees for the year 2022. Police and firefighters were also included.
A deletion of the Downtown Services Coordinator position was noted, along with an addition of a planner position in the Economic Development and Planning Department. The newly added position followed a wage range of $18.90 to $25.20 hourly.
In a previous Common Council meeting on June 22, Council Member David Martin moved to poll the Council for consent to waive Common Council Rule 22. The rule allows second and third readings. After a discussion, the motion failed to pass with a 2-2 vote, Council Members Kathy Armstrong and Gary Crum dissented.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the agenda showed second and third readings scheduled for the ordinance. When Armstrong questioned the decision to do both readings, Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert stated the matter was time sensitive.
“Before they proceed with hiring (the planning position), which is a timely process, I’d like to have the ordinance in place to verify that we have a change in titling so we can proceed with hiring somebody,” Herbert said.
Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay said although she was receiving qualified applicants, she wouldn’t conduct interviews until a decision was made on the ordinance.
The second and third readings both passed with a 4-0 vote. Also on the agenda was the first reading for a similar ordinance, Ordinance No. 1705-2022, of fixed compensation for 2023.
Started by Martin, a discussion about the police department and the Downtown Services Coordinator position ensued. Martin questioned if the budget was where it needed to be for the police department in 2023, Mayor Richard Hickman responded.
“We’re going to take a look at that between this reading and the next one again and if we need to make a change there, we want to get things started,” Hickman said.
Martin also inquired about the need of a full-time hire for the Downtown Services Coordinator position. He also addressed Barclay about the potential to hire a part time employee for the role instead.
“I think it’s going to be hard to fill a part time position with someone who is truly qualified for it. I do think I need time to fill that position,” Barclay said.
Ultimately, the first reading of the ordinance passed with a 4-0 vote. If passed in its current state, the ordinance sees an increase in wage or salary for all listed positions.
On average, each minimum compensation amount undergoes an increase of $1.17 more per hour than 2022. Each maximum compensation amount saw an average increase of $1.53 more per hour.
The chosen compensation rate within the given range will be determined with considerations to a candidate’s skills, qualifications, training and a review of the employee performance review.
