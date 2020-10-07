ORLAND — The town of Orland now has an official website at townoforlandindiana.com.
It provides information for those who live in the town and those who may visit or do business there.
The website was created by town clerk April Sanders, who will also keep it updated.
“It took me around a month to complete and I worked on it during down times at home or in the office,” said Sanders. “To my knowledge it’s the first time Orland has ever had a website.”
A link to town ordinances, information about town administration, parks, resources and contact information are provided.
Color photos of Sanders, who is the clerk-treasurer and water utility clerk, and town council members have been posted along with their email addresses. The town council consists of Connie Boocher, president; Lance Brodock, vice president; and Robin Sears.
Sanders has been town clerk for four years, previously working in the county clerk’s office at the Steuben County Courthouse. She said she “loves serving the town of Orland and its residents.”
Along with Sanders, the town has two employees: Justin Stouder at the water department and Marshal Kenneth Steele. Contact information for each of them has also been made available along with some water department statistics.
Also highlighted is the Orland Chamber of Commerce, which augments activities and infrastructure in the small town in northwestern Steuben County. This year’s chamber president is Jim Milleman.
A tab lets visitors to the website check on current events. Upcoming events include Halloween trick-or-treating and a used electronics and appliances drop-off day for town residents on Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to noon at town hall, 6035 N. S.R. 327. Earth Friendly Recyclers, based in rural Steuben County, will accept numerous unwanted household items, including computer equipment, batteries, telephones, microwaves and radios. Items containing Freon like refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioning units must have the Freon removed. Some fees may apply for items collected by Earth Friendly Recyclers; details about the company are at efrecyclers.com.
Another tab on the website provides announcements. At this time, one announcement is posted; it is from Steele encouraging people to keep their buildings and vehicles locked in light of recent crime in the region.
“This will make our town a harder target area and will deter the crime element from operating in our area,” says the memo, which also encourages people to report suspicious activity.
