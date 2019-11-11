ANGOLA — This week Cameron Memorial Community Hospital appointed Dr. Todd Rumsey as Chief Medical Officer.
Rumsey is a full-time physician with Cameron Medical Group and leads the OB-GYN team in Angola and Fort Wayne.
“Dr. Rumsey is well-loved by our patients and community,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “He has earned an exceptional reputation because of his outstanding care. We are lucky to have him on our physician team, hospital board, and now our administrative team.”
Rumsey has been with Cameron since 2017. He completed his undergraduate degree at DePauw University and his graduate degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Prior to joining Cameron, Rumsey served as a physician at Women’s Health Advantage in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years.
“I have been serving northeast Indiana a while now,” said Rumsey. “After getting to know our community members as a physician, I’m excited to serve them further beyond my area of expertise. This opens doors for me to care for more people, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to do this with a hospital and in a community I love.”
Rumsey and his wife, Barbara, have been married or 28 years. Together they have three children, Peter, Annie and Mary.
He is involved with the Foellinger Foundation and is also a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or our Facebook page @CameronHospital.
