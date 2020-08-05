ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 500 block of Follett Lane on a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Debbie J. Brown, 50, of the 7000 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested on Lane 50 at Lane 51A Hamilton Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• George L. Fath, 47, of the 4000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Miguel A. Ortiz, 25, of the 100 block of Lane 150D Hamilton Lake, arrested in the 900 block of Lane 159 Hamilton Lake on misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and criminal mischief and a warrant alleging felony strangulation and battery and misdemeanor interference with reporting a crime and domestic battery.
• Buryl R. Smith, 37, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Kenneth L. Uetrecht, 48, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Craig A. Valentine, 61, of the 1000 block of Northeast 23rd Trail, Coral Florida, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
