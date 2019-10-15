ANGOLA — The second phase of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail has had its barricades removed and is getting use, as it has been for months now, even before it was paved.
The trail will be officially opened and dedicated on Monday in a ceremony being led by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners starting at 11 a.m.
The event will take place at Scoop's Ice Cream, 3331 N. S.R. 127, which has adequate parking for the event.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey has said she’s received many positive comments about the section of trail that runs along S.R 127, over C.R. 400N and its bridge over Interstate 69 and through the woods at Pokagon State Park.
Last week the contractors for the trail, Brooks Construction, Fort Wayne, removed its barricades after having finally completed its work.
The opening of the trail is approximately a year behind schedule. Weather delays have been a thorn in this project’s side, as it has for many other road construction projects in northeast Indiana. Also, tree removal on the west side of Ramada Inn was delayed by the mating season of the endangered Indiana bat.
The second phase of the trail cost about $2 million. It was funded by the county with grants from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and city of Angola.
With the completion of the county's portion of the trail, a project envisioned in 1999-2000 is finally complete. The first portion of the trail, in Pokagon State Park, was opened in 2001. Angola built its 4-miles of trail in the city starting in 2008 with completion in 2009.
The Steuben County portion of the trail started in 2014 and was completed in 2015. The final phase was started in 2018 and finished Friday.
A Steuben County Trails citizens' group has been formed to advocate for the trails system in Steuben County.
