Police protective vest project achieves goal
AUBURN — A gift to his son, a state police trooper, started Greg Silver of Stroh on a mission.
Thursday morning, he could say: mission accomplished.
With the delivery of 89 rifle-proof vests for all police officers in DeKalb County, Silver and his legion of donors have provided 277 vests for every officer in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
“I’m pleased. There’s so many generous people out there. It’s just unbelievable how they want to back these officers,” Silver said outside the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn.
A large contingent of uniformed officers from four departments met with many of the donors to receive the vests on the courthouse steps.
“This is great. The public outpouring of support for this project has been wonderful, and it adds a level of protection that we don’t currently have,” said Auburn Police Chief Martin D. McCoy.
Central Noble teachers granted pay raises
ALBION — After a contract giving teachers a significant raise met no opposition in a public hearing, the Central Noble school board approved it unanimously Tuesday with no changes.
At the earlier hearing, Superintendent Troy Gaff said the district’s goal was to increase pay without creating a larger gap between lower and higher salaries. To achieve that, salaries will be raised by 4%, then topped off with a $2,500 base increase.
The lowest-paid Central Noble teacher will make $36,636, and the highest-paid will make $67,496 — following what teachers many said at the meeting was the biggest raise they’ve ever seen since working there.
“It’s such a relief. It’s exciting. It’s a much more positive conversation than we’ve had in years past,” said Central Noble Teachers Association President Jamie Earnhart. “We still have a ways to go, but we’re in the right direction.”
The board approved the same percentage pay increase for administrators. That includes principals, assistant principals, the dean of students and the athletic director, but excludes the superintendent.
Hamilton Police add boat to fleet
HAMILTON — A boat used for morale, welfare and recreation, also known as MWR time, by members of the U.S. military has been added to the fleet of the Hamilton Police Department and will be used for the department’s new marine patrol.
Officer Dick Lineberry with the Hamilton Police Department said the boat came from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. After being damaged in a hurricane, the boat was written off as military surplus.
“The Hamilton Lake Association donated the money to get the boat brought to Hamilton,” he said.
The boat and its trailer were essentially free for the department, he said. A veteran himself, Lineberry worked on the acquisition of the boat and trailer.
Grants to support five local water projects
ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants totaling nearly $1.2 million to improve Indiana’s water bodies, including five grants in northeast Indiana.
The grants through the Lake and River Enhancement program will fund projects on seven lakes and 15 rivers and streams in 23 counties. Local counties include LaGrange, Noble and Steuben.
The local projects include (lake or stream, county, project, grant amount):
• Clear Lake, Steuben, design and build a two-stage ditch and wetland, $68,000;
• Lake James, Steuben, shoreline stabilization, $25,000;
• Lake of the Woods, LaGrange and Steuben, shoreline stabilization design and build, $16,800;
• Pretty Lake, LaGrange, watershed stabilization, $36,000; and
• Turkey Creek, Noble, watershed stabilization, $80,000.
Hamilton among 13 schools with tax votes
HAMILTON — This fall, Hamilton Community Schools is one of 13 Indiana school districts seeking a referendum approval.
Hamilton’s referendum would replace a current special school tax levy that voters put in place in 2012.
The district asking voters to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value. It’s the same rate voters put in place in November 2012, but which expires at the end of this year.
In November 2018, Hamilton Schools voters rejected a new tax referendum that would have increased the tax to 71 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Senior center groundbreaking set for Oct. 29
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new COA Senior Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.
The new facility will be on the corner of West Harcourt Road and North Wohlert Street, Angola, on land donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets. The Ralph and Sheri Trine family is handling construction of the building.
Originally, groundbreaking was expected to occur in the spring, but COA Executive Director Denise Kreais said things are moving much more quickly than expected.
“We are into full capital campaign mode with a goal of $300,000,” Kreais said in an email. “We have currently raised a total of $68,000 including our kickoff with the Bees Knees Roaring ‘20s Fundraiser.”
MSD Steuben teachers have tentative contract
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees heard the high points of a new contract for MSD teachers in a special meeting Tuesday
A tentative agreement was reached between school administration and the Angola Classroom Teachers Association on Oct. 7. Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice said one more meeting will be held before it gets to final approval stage with the teachers’ union.
There would be an increase in salaries, with a new teacher with no experience starting at $40,000. The salary range goes up to $80,000.
“It brings it up just a little bit,” said Rice. The increased rate is a boon for the district, allowing Superintendent Brent Wilson to woo potential new teachers with a competitive price, she said.
Noble Democratic chairman leaving post
NOBLE COUNTY — Noble County Democratic Party Chairman Bob Holbrook is stepping down due to ongoing health issues.
Holbrook has served as the chair of Noble County’s Democratic Party since about 2011 and had served as the party chair in LaGrange County for two years prior to that.
In 2017, he had also been selected as the chairman of the 3rd District Democrats, covering all of northeast Indiana.
“I am resigning effective Oct. 19 as Noble County Democratic Chairman and caucus will be held Oct. 30 to replace both chair and vice chair,” Holbrook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.