ANGOLA — Someone is going to be looking at a hefty repair bill for striking the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument earlier this year.
That's because the Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to put a $200,000 repair bill on the damage done in late March by an unnamed motorist who damaged the fencing and granite in a wreck over the weekend of March 26-27.
Gary Fair, Steuben Community Center maintenance director who has guided efforts to maintain the Monument to Steuben County's Civil War soldiers the past 15 years went to the commissioners Monday to get a ballpark on what sort of damage has been done.
Fair has been working with insurance adjusters on repairs.
"I would say 80 to a hundred (thousand dollars) minimum," said Commissioner President Wil Howard.
It was a Dodge Dakota truck that hit the Monument, breaking off some granite and scarring the surface.
Apparently there weren't any injuries so the wreck didn't register on the radar of the public information officer of the Indiana State Police, which investigated the wreck.
Fair said he would have pegged the damage at about $40,000, but officials decided to go high because it would be difficult to ask for more if a low figure was provided to an insurance company.
"I've never had (insurance companies) come back and say, 'I'll pay you more,"' County Attorney Don Stuckey said.
Over the 15 years that Fair has been caretaker of the Soldiers' Monument, he has guided numerous projects, including the most recent major project in 2019 when the soldiers were removed and spruced up in a local shop.
It was also at that time that the barre granite components of the Monument had their mortar joints redone and covered with a special caulk to prevent moisture from creating problems.
Also, drainage holes under each of the statues of the soldiers were reworked, unclogging years of grime that had blocked water from leaving the bases.
The county has tried to provide regular since the Monument was restored in 1993 after years of very little maintenance.
The 1993 restoration, which was paid for almost entirely by donations, cost about $85,000.
On the heels of that restoration, a Monument fund was created at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The Steuben County Soldiers' Monument is owned by Steuben County. The land upon which it sits, commonly called the mound, is owned by Angola.
The Monument was erected in 1917. It was built by the Angola Monument Co., which was owned by E.M. Hetzler, who later went on to get elected to one term as mayor of Angola.
The soldiers on the four corners represent the branches of the military at the time of the Civil War — artillery, infantry, cavalry and navy — and Columbia atop represents peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.