ANGOLA — Through the help of her friends Paul and Inger Friend, Betty P. Goranson has established the Betty P. Goranson Music Scholarship at the Steuben County Community Foundation using some of the funds in her estate.
The scholarship became available for the first time when the 2020-21 scholarship cycle opened on Nov. 1 at the foundation.
The scholarship is intended to get someone involved with music because she had such a love for it.
Though Betty and her husband Dean Goranson both grew up in Nebraska, they considered Steuben County home for many years.
They met while studying at the University of Southern California. Dean was in engineering for aggregates with gravel, and his work with the Indiana Toll Road led them to Angola. Betty received her degree in music education.
They moved to the area in the 1950s. Together, they owned and operated Viking Gravel Pit for many years. Later they opened Sycamore Hill Bed and Breakfast, which Betty ran until she was 90.
Betty served as the choir director at the Angola United Methodist Church. She also led the youth choir, and could often be seen driving a big car load of kids to choir practice after school. Betty gave private lessons in music and played the baby grand piano. She was also involved in a music club in town with other local musicians.
Singing was a shared family love. Betty had several brothers, and they always sang together in their youth. Her nieces and nephews would come visit once a year and the family would sing at the Presbyterian chapel she attended. Betty and Dean also liked to travel, even visiting Sweden to trace some family lineage.
Betty will turn 98 in May 2021. Today, she spends her time reading history and mystery books.
Students may apply for the scholarship at steubenfoundation.org/scholarships.
