WATERLOO — Any time traffic comes to a complete halt on an interstate highway, it creates an extremely dangerous situation, a state trooper says.
“I always try to be one step ahead. … If the roadway comes to stop, you need to make sure that you have a plan,” says Senior Trooper Chris Kinsey of the Indiana State Police.
“If the traffic’s stopped in front of you, there’s no reason to be looking that way. You need to see what’s coming up behind you,” Kinsey said.
A 12-year veteran of the state police, Kinsey has spent all of those years patrolling first the Indiana Toll Road and now major highways in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
He works on an accident reconstruction team that is investigating Wednesday’s crash that killed three people on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.
The tragedy occurred when a semi slammed into vehicles that were slowed or stopped for a construction zone near the Waterloo exit to U.S. 6.
Two Michigan residents who died from their injuries were riding as passengers in a vehicle that was struck by the semi and pushed into a ditch. An Angola man then was killed when his car was struck from behind by the semi and pushed into a semi trailer ahead of him.
Kinsey said when he finds traffic at a complete standstill on an interstate highway, he will exit if he can.
“If I see things are going sideways or coming to a stop, I turn my flashers on to alert folks behind me,” he said.
“When we finally come to a stop … I always try to place myself to where if I see something coming, I can move,” he advised. He likes to leave 12 feet between his vehicle and the one in front of him, with room to move to the left or right.
“I always try to make a plan to give myself an out. … I try to create space around me,” he said. “As long as you are thinking and have the forethought to think, ‘Hey, something might happen behind me,’ at least you have a plan.”
Drivers of two vehicles involved in Wednesday’s tragedy saw what was occurring behind them and were able to swerve off the roadway to avoid direct impact by the semi, state police said.
Kinsey said when a crash backs up traffic on the interstate, a secondary crash at the rear of the line often will be more devastating than the original incident that caused the backup.
In Wednesday’s incident, traffic backed up at the site of a summer-long project rebuilding a bridge in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69, just north of U.S. 6. The fatal crash occurred two miles south of the bridge.
Friday morning, the bridge had reopened and all traffic restrictions had been removed.
On Wednesday, signs were in place warning motorists of a lane shift for the construction zone. Kinsey said he had driven through the construction site an hour earlier with no delays, but at 3:15 p.m. when the crash occurred, traffic was backed up for two miles.
The construction zone featured a temporary bridge for better traffic flow around the work site. Kinsey said changes such as that are making construction sites safer than in the past, when traffic would have used one lane of the bridge while crews rebuilt the other lane.
Troopers often station their vehicles at the start of construction zones with emergency lights flashing to call extra attention to the dangers, Kinsey said. Construction workers tell him they appreciate it.
“When we’re around, they say, that really makes a difference. They’re always very appreciative when we’re right there in the immediate area,” he said.
As drivers approach any construction zone that eliminates a lane of traffic, “People need to begin merging as soon as they see a warning that one lane is closing ahead of them,” Kinsey said. Problems occur when drivers wait to merge until they arrive at the point where a lane ends.
Nearly all highway crashes are caused by driver behavior — not equipment failure or some other cause, Kinsey said.
When driving, “You have to constantly be aware of what’s going on — not only in front of you, but beside you and behind you,” he said. “It amazes me how many people drive off, literally, within 3 feet of the front of their hood. They don’t have a clue what’s going on up in front of them. It’s very disturbing.”
His observations also tell him that speeds on interstate highways have increased dramatically in the past decade.
“If you went out and surveyed 20 road troopers right now,” he said. “I bet all 20 of them would say that speeds have increased over the last 10 years.”
