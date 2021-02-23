HAMILTON — A Fort Wayne man was in critical condition Monday afternoon after he was injured in a snowmobiling accident on Hamilton Lake.
Indiana Conservation Officers say Hayden V. Rice, 28, sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries after he wrecked at about 4:50 p.m. near the 400 block of Lane 210m Hamilton Lake.
Rice was operating his snowmobile on the snow and ice on Hamilton Lake at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn, officers said. Rice was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a metal dock post. Rice was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear at the time of the accident, officers said. The investigation is ongoing.
Rice was flown by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Parkview Samaritan.
Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating a snowmobile and never operate at unsafe speeds. For information on snowmobile and off-road vehicle laws and safe operating procedures, please visit https://bit.ly/3qOLmg7 and https://bit.ly/3dDBEJM.
