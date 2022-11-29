ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, man was arrested for neglect of a dependent and attempted escape after an altercation in Country Fair Shopping Center that included leaving an infant alone outdoors in a car seat in 37-degree temperatures on Monday morning.
Witnesses told Angola Police investigators that Skylar David Stage, 19, had gotten into a physical altercation with a woman with whom he had a child, a daughter born on Oct. 10, said documents filed in court.
Stage and the woman were arguing over custody of the child, which was in a car seat, when Stage allegedly struck the woman in the chest. The incident was witnessed by a delivery person and a clerk inside the Shell station at Country Fair.
One of the witnesses told police the woman then went inside the Shell station and Stage threw the child seat, with baby inside, to the ground, near some trash cans, and followed her inside, court records said.
Stage and the woman got into a heated discussion inside the store, and Shell employees directed them to leave. Police were called.
The couple left the Shell and headed south in the shopping center. Police caught up with the couple just north of the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
Patrolman Mathew Kling and Police Chief Ken Whitmire escorted Stage to Kling's police vehicle after he was placed under arrest for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
As Stage was being transported to the Steuben County Jail, he first started striking his head against a window and managed raise up his right leg and start kicking the vehicle's dashboard, court records said.
"Stage contorted his body in a way that gave him access to the seat belt and he unbuckled himself. Stage was then moving his body toward the door. Kling stopped the vehicle and began to exit. At this time, Stage gained access to the door handle and opened the passenger door. Stage started to exit the vehicle as Kling was running toward Stage as he was exiting. (Officer Brian) Noll restrained Stage in the truck. Stage was still combative at this point," Kling's probable cause affidavit filed in court said.
Stage eventually was placed on the ground where he remained combative for a time. Eventually Stage was allowed to stay seated on the ground before he was placed in a caged vehicle and taken to jail. The woman was taken to the Indiana Department of Child Services Office.
In addition to the neglect charge, Stage is facing a charge of Level 5 felony attempted escape, Level 6 domestic battery in front of a child younger than 16 and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The marijuana was found in a shoulder bag Stage had been carrying.
Stage was being held in jail in lieu of $9,000 bail.
No other court information was available Tuesday afternoon.
