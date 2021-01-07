FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health has revealed its plan for vaccinating people age 80 and older against the coronavirus.
The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday that the state is preparing for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, to include Hoosiers age 80 and older.
Parkview Health said it will continue to host a vaccine clinic at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
People who are eligible for vaccination must register for an appointment before arriving at the Parkview Mirro Center. Registration for those 80 and older will begin Friday at 9 a.m. through the Indiana Department of Health website ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
Family members will be allowed to make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors. The person receiving the vaccine must bring his or her photo identification and health insurance card (if applicable) to the appointment. There is no charge to receive the vaccine.
Until Friday at 9 a.m., appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available exclusively to health care workers who have been identified by the Indiana Department of Health. Eligible healthcare workers also must register for an appointment in advance through the link that was provided by the state, or their employer or professional organization.
The Parkview Mirro Center is not open to people without appointments and will be secured by Parkview Health Police & Public Safety.
Vaccination eligibility and locations are determined by the Indiana Department of Health; Parkview does not make those determinations, Parkview Health said. The timeline for additional phases of vaccine administration is yet to be determined. For updates, people can visit ourshot.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.