ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission heard two cases Monday night, and approved the infrastructure and development plans for the first phase of a new housing development on S.R. 827 by developer Jim Mutton.
The development will be just north of The Fountains subdivision and is not yet annexed into the city, though annexation is planned for the area, said City Planner Vivian Likes.
One condition from past meetings on this project was coming back to the commission with infrastructure plans that show water, sewer, storm drainage and the entrance, said Likes. It also shows common areas.
Commission member Jeff Peters asked about infrastructure already running out to that area.
“They’re connecting in water and sewer from The Fountains,” said City Engineer Amanda Cope.
The annexation, Likes said, will come back hopefully in November.
“That’s a pretty lengthy process,” she said. “We wanted to move forward first with being able to do the development and the infrastructure for the first phase.”
There are no infrastructure plans, as of yet, for the second phase of the project.
“They have not indicated a phase two or what it will consist of,” Cope said.
The commission’s other case Monday was for primary and secondary plat for a property owned by the Holman family located 540 feet north of U.S. 20 and the North C.R. 100 East intersection.
The property is 75 acres and will be split into four lots, with three lots having approximately 20 acres and the fourth having approximately 15 acres of land.
Ralph Holman said they are looking to subdivide the property with the intent to auction it off in an online auction, hopefully within the next month.
There are no structures or city utilities located within the area, which is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. The property is currently zoned agriculture.
“We had previously tried to sell that without many bites,” Holman said.
Originally they thought about using tracts, but Likes suggested the subdivision instead.
“Since my mom and dad have passed away, my sister has multiple sclerosis, we just kind of wanted to get it sold and finish the estate,” he said.
The property currently is a corn field.
