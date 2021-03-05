INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently hosted a fireside chat with State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola.
“Denny has become a great friend and I truly enjoy working with him as we look to improve the quality of life for Hoosiers,” Crouch said. “This chat gave us the opportunity to catch up and learn some new things about each other, including his life before becoming a state representative in northeast Indiana.”
The discussion between Crouch and Zent was part of the lieutenant governor’s 2021 Fireside Chat Series.
Crouch said she wanted to use this platform as an opportunity for Hoosiers to learn more about their lawmakers, the paths that took them to serve on the legislature and to find out about the interests of Indiana senators and representatives.
Zent was first elected to the Indiana House in 2012.
“When Suzanne was a member of the House of Representatives, she was one of the first people I interacted with when I arrived at the Statehouse,” Zent said. “My admiration and our friendship has grown through the years as I have watched her help lead Indiana forward with a servant’s heart.”
Because of their friendship, Crouch has made many trips to Steuben County in her time as lieutenant governor, doing everything from visiting area businesses and schools to taking boat rides on Lake James and even taking part in a toboggan slide competition at Pokagon State Park.
Zent represents House District 51, which consists of most of LaGrange and Steuben counties.
To watch the fireside chat, visit lg.in.gov/2739 or the Crouch’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.