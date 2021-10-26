ASHLEY — October marks open season for archery deer hunting, but in Ashley, bows and arrows are used for more than one type of game.
Archery Tag, located just west of Interstate 69 at 101 Archery Way, is a facility that offers different opportunities for people to play extreme archery, a unique sport that combines elements of dodge ball and other combat-type games with the timeless skills of archery. Players take aim at each other with non-lethal arrows to score points or eliminate opposing team members.
Not only a facility, Archery Tag is a brand of archery equipment created specifically for extreme archery by Waterloo resident John Jackson who found the inspiration for the sport while playing in his garage in Waterloo in 2011.
“I like making things, and I like archery,” John said. “One day we had the idea to put foam on an arrow and shoot each other, and ever since that first time we started shooting each other, I saw this as a sport, maybe someday make the Olympics.”
John is the founder and CEO of Global Archery Products Inc., the umbrella company that includes Archery Tag as well as S.A.F.E. Archery, Highland Bows and Legend Bows lines of products.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours event at Archery Tag on Thursday to give the company more local exposure and the community a taste of extreme archery. Business After Hours is a monthly after-hours networking event open to all members and non-members of the Angola Chamber that highlights businesses in the northeast Indiana area.
Various people from all around, including Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, attended the event for live music, food provided by Trine University’s Bon Appetit and exhibition matches with seasoned players who demonstrated how to play extreme archery.
Many of the players present were members of the Archery Tag youth league, which John began during the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
“Last year with COVID, seeing a lot of these youth sports that were canceled, I decided to start a youth league,” John said. “It’s brand new. So far we’ve run six of them.”
John’s wife, Darla Jackson, is an avid member of Archery Tag’s staff as well and prides the facility on being a place that fosters good life skills for youth.
“In our youth leagues, we’re very much about sportsmanship,” Darla said. “Like I tell them every time, I don’t care about what the scoreboard says at the end. I care: did you win well, did you lose well?”
Archery tag has a zero-tolerance policy bullying, and Darla ensures that every participant, from the overzealous to the shy, is able to take part in the game.
“Everybody plays. So many of the kids that we get, they’ve never played sports or they’ve hated sports. They’ve gotten bullied and anxiety and different things, and then they come here,” Darla said. “I tell them, I don’t care how you feel about anybody. When you enter my building, you are civil to all. Because this is what you’re going to learn in life, right? We don’t like everybody that we work with or that we deal with, but you treat them with respect.”
The youth league is for children in grades 6-12 and runs in eight week cycles, meeting weekly on Mondays.
The league begins with a clinic session that allows brand new players to learn the rules and familiarize themselves with the sport while the staff evaluates their skills.
“While they’re playing, we’re watching them because in our youth league, we assess everybody and try to make our teams balanced,” Darla said. “Because again, we’re more about teaching them to love the sport than we are about who won and got the medal.”
During the second session, all players participate in a scrimmage to simulate real games and active communication between coaches and teammates. Then teams will play each other one time through before the league finishes with a Sunday tournament.
Players receive custom-made jerseys, and the teams are sponsored by various local businesses and organizations.
“We’ve had really good response throughout Steuben and Dekalb County and now Noble County this time around with our sponsors,” Darla said.
For players who have participated in the youth league and are ready to move up, the facility also has a recreation league that meets on Tuesdays. Adults are also eligible for the recreation league, and members of the staff often participate in those games as well.
The recreation league costs $40, and the youth league is $35.
Archery Tag also offers an open play night for $15 on Fridays from 6-10 p.m. where the public can also try out extreme archery.
Open night play began right before the pandemic hit in 2020 and reflects John’s original desire to not only make equipment but spread the joy of extreme archery.
“Over the past ten years, we got so caught up in selling equipment all over the world, but I never really lost sight of the fact that I wanted to turn this into a legitimate sport,” John said. So for 10 years, it’s been more just people going out and shooting arrows at each other, but what we really worked on over the past two to three years is all the rules, the scoring system, the whole infrastructure behind it.”
While there have been many who seek to emulate John’s facility and provide extreme archery in other places, John wants to get the recipe for the sport — equipment, rules and all — fully developed in order to preserve his original vision before any potential distortion from expanding.
“There are other places that have our archery tag equipment, and they want to run leagues. But it’s not anything like what you see here, with the way we’re scoring, with the way we’re keeping stats on players and all that. Nobody’s doing that,” John said. “Unlike a lot of other youth sports, we don’t put up with any bullying. We don’t put up with parents yelling at their kids. It’s really about that entire culture we created.”
John’s business has already seen a lot of expansion over the past 10 years, but he never forgets to play a game for himself and remember his original motivation.
“The better the idea, the faster you’re copied,” Darla said. “So I guess the fact that we’re copied all over the world now we should take as a compliment.”
For more information about Archery Tag, visit archerytag.com.
To contact John, email him at johnj@globalarchery.com or call 587-4500.
